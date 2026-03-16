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The Fossil Fuel Dependency Dilemma: A Call for Renewables

The Iran war highlights the dangers of fossil fuel dependency and its impact on global energy markets. The U.N. climate secretary urges EU policymakers to shift toward renewables to ensure energy security and shield economies from future crises, amid rising energy prices and geopolitical instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:35 IST
The Fossil Fuel Dependency Dilemma: A Call for Renewables

The ongoing war in Iran has sparked significant disruptions in global energy markets, serving as a critical reminder of the hazards associated with reliance on fossil fuels. This situation has prompted the U.N. climate secretary to address EU policymakers, advocating for a decisive shift to renewable energy sources.

Europe, geographically distant from the Middle East conflict, has nevertheless experienced its effects through skyrocketing energy prices. European gas prices have surged by 50% during the two-week conflict. Amidst this energy crisis, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the U.N. climate change arm UNFCCC, will emphasize that dependency on fossil fuels undermines national security and sovereignty, leaving economies vulnerable.

Looking ahead, the European Commission advocates for a climate change strategy focused on renewable and nuclear energy to secure energy independence. Despite some governments, like Italy and Hungary, pushing for short-term relief from rising costs, Stiell warns against weakening climate policies, citing the long-term benefits of renewable energy.

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