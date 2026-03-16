Tensions Flare as Allies Hesitate: The Battle Over the Strait of Hormuz

Japan and Australia announced they would not send naval ships to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, amid calls by U.S. President Donald Trump for allies to help secure the critical waterway impacted by tensions with Iran.

The energy crisis, sparked by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, has rocked global energy markets, pushing Brent crude prices above $104.50. Trump underscored the responsibility of countries heavily reliant on Gulf oil to safeguard the strait, emphasizing its critical importance to global energy supply.

Trump's efforts to form a coalition have yet to gain traction among allies, as Japan and Australia maintain limited engagement due to constitutional and strategic considerations. Meanwhile, pressures on European allies continue, with NATO's future uncertain if member nations do not offer support.

(With inputs from agencies.)