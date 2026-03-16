Diplomatic Dialogues Pave Way for Safe Passage of Indian LPG Tankers

In a significant diplomatic development, the LPG tankers Shivalik and Nanda Devi are set to safely dock at India's Mundra and Kandla ports following successful navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This marks a key success for India's ongoing dialogue with Iran, aimed at safeguarding energy security amid escalating Middle East tensions.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, a Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, announced that the vessels, carrying approximately 92,700 metric tons of LPG, are expected to arrive on March 16 and 17. He reassured that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf remain safe, with no incidents reported.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized in discussions with Tehran that direct dialogue is the most effective strategy. While there is no blanket arrangement for the transit of all Indian-flagged ships, the case-by-case approach yields promising results. Iran's representative in India confirmed continued support for Indian vessels' passage through the Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)