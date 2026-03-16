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Europe's Strategy to Safeguard the Strait of Hormuz

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced discussions among EU member states about keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. This strategic waterway's accessibility is vital for global trade, and Europe is exploring measures to ensure its security. The talks are part of a broader EU foreign affairs meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:47 IST
Europe's Strategy to Safeguard the Strait of Hormuz
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU member states are set to deliberate on European measures to maintain access to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Kallas emphasized the importance of keeping the Strait open for the benefit of global commerce and regional stability.

These discussions take place during an EU foreign affairs assembly in Brussels, underscoring Europe's commitment to international maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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