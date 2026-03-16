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Drone Attack Disrupts Fujairah Oil Operations

Oil operations at the UAE port of Fujairah have been halted due to a drone attack causing a fire in a petroleum zone. With no casualties reported, efforts are underway to control the blaze as geopolitical tensions continue to affect crucial oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:43 IST
Drone Attack Disrupts Fujairah Oil Operations
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A drone attack has prompted the suspension of oil loading operations at the United Arab Emirates' port of Fujairah. The incident, reported by Reuters and confirmed by two sources, sparked a fire within the emirate's petroleum industrial zone.

Fujairah, strategically positioned on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, is a vital exit point for approximately 1 million barrels daily of UAE's Murban crude, about 1% of global demand. Authorities emphasize that civil defense teams are actively working to extinguish the blaze, with no casualties reported thus far.

This marks the second significant disruption at this crucial bunkering hub recently. Operations at Fujairah had only just resumed after a separate drone strike over the weekend. The attacks occur amidst the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, constraining shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for global oil distribution.

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