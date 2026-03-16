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Air India Flight Makes Precautionary Landing in Ireland Amid Technical Concerns

An Air India flight from JFK, New York, to New Delhi diverted to Shannon Airport, Ireland, due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely, with all passengers and crew unharmed. Air India continues operations in West Asia, promising rebooking options for affected travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:47 IST
Air India Flight Makes Precautionary Landing in Ireland Amid Technical Concerns
Representative Image (Photo/Air India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight en route from JFK Airport in New York to New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport made an unscheduled landing at Ireland's Shannon Airport due to a suspected technical issue. Air India revealed that flight AI102 landed safely at 4:30 AM local time, with all passengers and crew confirmed safe.

The airline conveyed that comprehensive technical evaluations are underway as part of their safety procedures. Despite the inconvenience caused by this precautionary measure, Air India emphasized their steadfast commitment to safety and is collaborating with Shannon Airport and local authorities to assist passengers and crew.

Simultaneously, Air India and Air India Express are maintaining scheduled operations, planning 48 flights to West Asia on March 16. This includes routes to Jeddah and Muscat, alongside potential non-scheduled flights to the UAE and Saudi Arabia pending regulatory approvals. Globally, flights to North America, Europe, and Australia remain unaffected, with flexible rebooking and refund policies in place for impacted travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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