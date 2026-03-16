EU's Electricity Market Design Under Scrutiny Amid Price Crisis

The European Union is facing pressure to address surging energy prices, even as it looks to maintain its existing electricity market design. Speaking on Monday, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen made it clear that the bloc has a vested interest in preserving the status quo.

As energy ministers from EU member states gathered, the focus was squarely on formulating strategies to manage the escalating costs of energy. This meeting comes at a time when officials are diligently working on emergency measures to counteract the effects of skyrocketing oil and gas prices set off by the conflict in Iran.

"We are not in a security of supply crisis, but we are in a price crisis," Jorgensen stated, highlighting the current challenges while ensuring reporters that the Union's energy supply remains stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)