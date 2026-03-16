European Markets Show Resilience Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
The European STOXX 600, driven by Commerzbank's shares, rose despite geopolitical strains and U.S. interest in securing the Strait of Hormuz. Defence stocks climbed with increased market anxiety. Oil giants like Shell boosted valuations as energy prices hovered over $100, with global interest rates in focus amidst the U.S.-Israeli conflict.
Europe's STOXX 600 index saw a modest rise on Monday, propelled by Commerzbank's share price after an acquisition bid by UniCredit, and bolstered by defense stocks amid U.S. interventions over the Strait of Hormuz.
The index, up 0.1% to 596 points by 0817 GMT, faces a 6% decline since February due to Middle East tensions. Commerzbank shares jumped 3.5%, while UniCredit dropped 0.5% as it announced no intentions for full control over Commerzbank.
Defense shares, closely tied to geopolitical shifts, rose 1% as EU ministers deliberated expanding their Middle East naval defense. With U.S.-Israeli conflict impacting global oil through the Strait of Hormuz, energy firms like Shell surged, eyeing decisions from central banks globally on interest rates, against volatile market backdrops.