European Markets Show Resilience Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Europe's STOXX 600 index saw a modest rise on Monday, propelled by Commerzbank's share price after an acquisition bid by UniCredit, and bolstered by defense stocks amid U.S. interventions over the Strait of Hormuz.

The index, up 0.1% to 596 points by 0817 GMT, faces a 6% decline since February due to Middle East tensions. Commerzbank shares jumped 3.5%, while UniCredit dropped 0.5% as it announced no intentions for full control over Commerzbank.

Defense shares, closely tied to geopolitical shifts, rose 1% as EU ministers deliberated expanding their Middle East naval defense. With U.S.-Israeli conflict impacting global oil through the Strait of Hormuz, energy firms like Shell surged, eyeing decisions from central banks globally on interest rates, against volatile market backdrops.