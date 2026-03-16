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Crude Futures: The Iran Influence on Global Oil Prices

A White House report suggests neutralizing Iran could lower global oil prices by removing the 'terror premium' posed by Tehran. Skepticism from energy experts, however, questions this stance and highlights potential military costs. The geopolitical risk premium has historically impacted oil, costing billions annually and affecting the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:31 IST
Crude Futures: The Iran Influence on Global Oil Prices
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A White House report claims that reducing Iran's threat could significantly decrease global oil prices, impacted by a longstanding 'terror premium' attributed to Tehran. White House adviser Peter Navarro argues that tensions with Iran have inflated crude prices by $5 to $15 per barrel due to risks in the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy experts, however, express skepticism over this assertion. Ed Hirs, an energy economist, challenges the existence of this 'premium,' highlighting the ignored costs of potential military actions against Iran. Past U.S. and Israeli strikes have already led to surges in oil prices and consumer costs, potentially affecting the Republican political agenda.

The report aligns with the administration's hard-line stance against Iran, suggesting that diminishing Tehran's regional threat could stabilize oil prices below $60 per barrel. However, the University of Houston's Hirs doubts such reductions, citing U.S. oil producers' break-even price of $70, and warns of the overlooked costs of military interventions.

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