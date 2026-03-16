Left Menu

Microfinance Shakeup: Banks See Sharp Portfolio Contraction

In the third quarter of FY26, banks' microfinance portfolios shrank by 40%, marking the steepest decline among lenders, including NBFC-MFIs and small finance banks. Despite a 22% overall industry contraction, NBFC-MFIs increased their market share, amidst tightening underwriting standards and liquidity constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:46 IST
Microfinance Shakeup: Banks See Sharp Portfolio Contraction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Banks' engagement with microfinance took a significant hit in the third quarter of FY26, with portfolios shrinking by 40% according to a report published on Monday. This contraction is the most severe compared to other lenders like non-bank finance companies-MFIs and small finance banks, the report by Equifax and SIDBI reveals.

The decline is attributed to stress in asset quality, leading to tighter underwriting standards and liquidity issues, particularly for smaller lenders. Consequently, there has been a pronounced drop in disbursements. The report highlights an overall 22% year-on-year decrease in the industry's portfolio with banks experiencing the largest share decline, down to 25% from 35% a year ago, whereas NBFC-MFIs increased to 44% from 37%.

Despite the downturn, there is a notable growth in fresh disbursements, as the number of loans by NBFC-MFIs rose to 48 lakh in Q3FY26 from 43 lakh previously. However, states like Karnataka saw substantial portfolio shrinkages, with better delinquency records observed across major states, pointing towards a potential cyclical recovery ahead for the microfinance sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026