Left Menu

Drone Attack Halts Oil Operations at UAE's Critical Port

Operations at the UAE's Fujairah port have been suspended due to a drone attack that caused fires in the emirate's petroleum zone. The port is vital for oil exports, handling about 1 million barrels per day. No casualties have been reported, but operations had faced disruptions recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:02 IST
Drone Attack Halts Oil Operations at UAE's Critical Port

Oil loading operations at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port have been halted after a drone attack ignited multiple fires, according to sources. The Fujairah government confirmed that civil defense teams are actively working to manage the blaze and assured that no casualties have been reported thus far.

This incident disrupts what is typically a critical exit point for about 1 million barrels per day of Murban crude oil, which constitutes approximately 1% of the global oil demand. The fires are located in the heart of Fujairah's petroleum industrial zone, further exacerbating the region's operational challenges.

The attack comes amidst heightened tensions due to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, impacting shipping routes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This marks the second major incident in recent days, with previous operations affected by another drone strike over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026