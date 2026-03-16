Drone Attack Halts Oil Operations at UAE's Critical Port

Oil loading operations at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port have been halted after a drone attack ignited multiple fires, according to sources. The Fujairah government confirmed that civil defense teams are actively working to manage the blaze and assured that no casualties have been reported thus far.

This incident disrupts what is typically a critical exit point for about 1 million barrels per day of Murban crude oil, which constitutes approximately 1% of the global oil demand. The fires are located in the heart of Fujairah's petroleum industrial zone, further exacerbating the region's operational challenges.

The attack comes amidst heightened tensions due to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, impacting shipping routes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This marks the second major incident in recent days, with previous operations affected by another drone strike over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)