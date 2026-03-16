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Resilient Fujairah: Oil Operations Resume After Attacks

Oil loading operations have resumed at the Fujairah port in the UAE following a drone attack. Located near the Strait of Hormuz, Fujairah is crucial for the global oil supply. Despite recent disruptions, efforts continue to stabilize the situation amidst geopolitical tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:30 IST
Resilient Fujairah: Oil Operations Resume After Attacks

Oil loading operations at Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates have resumed after recent disruptions caused by a drone attack, according to sources speaking to Reuters on Monday.

This crucial port, located near the Strait of Hormuz, handles significant volumes of the UAE's Murban crude, crucial to global supply.

The attacks have heightened tensions in the region as defensive teams work to manage the situation, with no casualties reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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