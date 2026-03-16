Navigating Tensions: Britain’s Efforts to Stabilize the Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared Britain's commitment to working alongside international allies to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Faced with domestic and international scrutiny, especially from U.S. President Donald Trump, Starmer highlighted the strategic importance of stabilizing global energy markets by ensuring the flow of oil and liquefied natural gas.

In response to the conflict's economic impact, Britain announced a £53 million package to assist vulnerable households dependent on heating oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)