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High Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Xi's Tense Meeting Amid Global Tensions

Amid growing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. President Donald Trump contemplates delaying a key meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Originally scheduled for later this month, the potential delay stems from logistical issues tied to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, affecting global economics and oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:43 IST
High Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Xi's Tense Meeting Amid Global Tensions
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is reconsidering his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, originally planned for later this month. The potential delay is due to logistical challenges amid escalating conflicts involving Iran, as highlighted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday.

President Trump recently indicated to the Financial Times that he might postpone the meeting if China fails to assist in unblocking the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Notably, the Chinese foreign ministry has yet to respond to these developments, as reported by Reuters. This geopolitical strife, especially concerning the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, is now in its third week, disrupting oil flows critical to the global economy.

The tensions have escalated oil prices and stirred global economic uncertainty. Trump's trip to China, scheduled from March 31 to April 2, is set to be his first face-to-face meeting with Xi since their last interaction in South Korea, where they established a trade ceasefire.

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