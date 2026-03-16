Navigating the Strait of Hormuz: US Stance amidst Iranian Conflict

In a strategic maneuver, the United States is permitting the passage of some Iranian, Indian, and Chinese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz despite the current conflict involving Iran. This approach aims to maintain a stable global fuel supply, as stated by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday.

Bessent highlighted that Iranian ships have been actively exiting, and similar movements are now observed from Indian and Chinese vessels. The Treasury Secretary emphasized that this development should proceed smoothly before any protective measures or naval task forces are deployed in the Gulf region. 'For now, we're fine with that,' Bessent remarked, underscoring the priority of meeting the world's energy needs.

Addressing concerns over potential oil price hikes due to the conflict, Bessent noted that the U.S. administration's response would hinge on the conflict's duration, suggesting possible limited interventions beyond tapping into oil reserves.