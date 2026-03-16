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Navigating the Strait of Hormuz: US Stance amidst Iranian Conflict

The U.S. is allowing some Iranian, Indian, and Chinese ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz amidst ongoing conflict involving Iran. This is to ensure global fuel supply, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The U.S.'s future response to oil price fluctuations depends on the conflict's duration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:47 IST
Navigating the Strait of Hormuz: US Stance amidst Iranian Conflict
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In a strategic maneuver, the United States is permitting the passage of some Iranian, Indian, and Chinese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz despite the current conflict involving Iran. This approach aims to maintain a stable global fuel supply, as stated by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday.

Bessent highlighted that Iranian ships have been actively exiting, and similar movements are now observed from Indian and Chinese vessels. The Treasury Secretary emphasized that this development should proceed smoothly before any protective measures or naval task forces are deployed in the Gulf region. 'For now, we're fine with that,' Bessent remarked, underscoring the priority of meeting the world's energy needs.

Addressing concerns over potential oil price hikes due to the conflict, Bessent noted that the U.S. administration's response would hinge on the conflict's duration, suggesting possible limited interventions beyond tapping into oil reserves.

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