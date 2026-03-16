Bund Yields React to Middle East Conflict as Inflation Concerns Loom

Bund yields declined slightly on Monday but remained near their highest in more than two years due to heightened inflation fears triggered by the Middle East conflict. The tension in the region has contributed to rising oil prices, which went up by 0.40% on Monday and have surged over 40% this month.

This week, investors are closely watching as several major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan, announce their policy decisions. While interest rates are expected to stay the same, the focus remains on how policymakers might address the economic impact arising from the Middle East situation.

Germany's 10-year government bond yields fell 2.5 basis points to 2.95%, peaking at 2.994% last Friday. With the market fully pricing in a potential ECB rate hike by July, the discussions around monetary tightening continue amidst concerns of fiscal discipline and inflation expectations. Despite Germany's bonds losing some safe-haven appeal, widening yield spreads highlight the markets' response to geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)