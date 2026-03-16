India Ensures Safe Passage amid Tensions in Strait of Hormuz
Indian LPG carrier 'Shivalik' has safely arrived at Mundra Port, Gujarat, amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. With more Indian vessels on their way, India emphasizes diplomacy with Iran for energy security. Iranian officials maintain control of the waterway under current geopolitical pressures.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian LPG carrier 'Shivalik' successfully docked at Gujarat's Mundra Port on Monday evening. The ship, carrying approximately 40,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, navigated through the crucial Strait of Hormuz after leaving earlier in the day.
Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha of the Ministry of Ports emphasized that there are measures in place for the immediate unloading of 'Shivalik' to prevent any logistical delays. Another vessel, 'Nanda Devi', is slated to arrive soon, carrying additional LPG supplies to bolster India's energy needs amidst maritime challenges.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advocated for direct negotiations with Tehran, believing that open dialogue is the most effective strategy to ensure the safety of maritime trade routes. This approach aims to maintain energy security, vital for India's continued economic stability, during heightened regional tensions.
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