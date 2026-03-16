Canada's Inflation Eases to 1.8% Amid Base Year Effects

Statistics Canada reported a drop in the country's annual inflation rate to 1.8% in February, mainly due to base year effects. The end of the government's sales tax relief last year had resulted in previously higher prices.

Excluding indirect tax influences, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.9% annually, matching economists' expectations. February's monthly consumer prices saw a modest 0.5% increase.

Rising geopolitical tensions and crude oil prices could alter inflation expectations, with the Bank of Canada poised to announce its latest monetary policy decision. Food costs, notably in restaurants, remain a pressing issue for households, climbing 5.4% on an annual basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)