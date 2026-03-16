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Canada's Inflation Eases to 1.8% Amid Base Year Effects

Canada's inflation rate dropped to 1.8% in February, influenced by base year effects. Food prices spiked 5.4% annually, while gas prices decreased due to carbon tax removal. The Bank of Canada maintains its policy rate at 2.25% as inflation stabilizes near its target. Economic factors suggest possible changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:02 IST
Canada's Inflation Eases to 1.8% Amid Base Year Effects
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Statistics Canada reported a drop in the country's annual inflation rate to 1.8% in February, mainly due to base year effects. The end of the government's sales tax relief last year had resulted in previously higher prices.

Excluding indirect tax influences, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.9% annually, matching economists' expectations. February's monthly consumer prices saw a modest 0.5% increase.

Rising geopolitical tensions and crude oil prices could alter inflation expectations, with the Bank of Canada poised to announce its latest monetary policy decision. Food costs, notably in restaurants, remain a pressing issue for households, climbing 5.4% on an annual basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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