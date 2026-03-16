A Turning Point: Accelerating the Shift from Fossil Fuels

The war in Iran has disrupted energy markets globally, highlighting the dangers of dependency on fossil fuels, according to the U.N. climate secretary. This issue, he suggests, should motivate governments worldwide to expedite their transition to sustainable energy sources.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the U.N. climate change arm UNFCCC, noted that the recent conflict, which led to significant price surges, exposed vulnerabilities tied to heavy reliance on imported oil and gas. He emphasized that these risks currently pose a direct threat to national security and cost of living.

In response, the European Union plans to implement emergency measures to protect consumers from increasing energy bills and avoid a scenario reminiscent of the 2022 energy price crisis. Through a long-term strategy, the EU aims to secure energy independence by embracing renewable and nuclear energy, while some member nations urge a temporary relaxation of climate policies to alleviate industrial costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)