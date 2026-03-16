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Navigating Diplomatic Waters: India's Strategic Passage Through the Strait of Hormuz

India, lacking a broad arrangement with Iran, is negotiating transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed successful passage of Indian-flagged tankers, emphasizing diplomacy without exchange agreements. The strategic waterway is crucial for global energy trade, with ongoing negotiations continuing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:09 IST
Navigating Diplomatic Waters: India's Strategic Passage Through the Strait of Hormuz
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India currently has no comprehensive agreement with Iran for the transit of Indian-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Jaishankar revealed ongoing negotiations between New Delhi and Tehran have allowed two Indian-flagged tankers to navigate the critical maritime route successfully. He emphasized that while the talks are yielding results, the situation remains fluid and demands continued diplomatic efforts.

The Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint, accounts for approximately 20% of global oil and LNG transport. Jaishankar dismissed any notion of reciprocal trade-offs with Iran, pointing out that the situation reflects the complexities of India-Iran relations amidst rising global tensions affecting energy markets.

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