Fujairah Port Oil Loadings Disrupted by Drone Attacks
Recent drone attacks have disrupted oil loadings at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port, a crucial global hub for fuel exports. The port's strategic location and significant export volume make it vital for global and UAE oil markets, especially with tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Fujairah remains a pivotal storage and blending center.
Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates, a significant global hub for refuelling ships and exporting crude and refined fuels, has faced disruptions following recent drone attacks. These interruptions pose substantial risks to both global oil markets and the UAE's economic interests.
Strategically positioned on the Gulf of Oman, about 70 nautical miles from the Strait of Hormuz, Fujairah port handles more than 1.7 million barrels per day of crude and refined fuel exports, equivalent to 1.7% of global daily demand. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed due to ongoing conflict, the functioning of Fujairah becomes critical for world oil supply.
A major storage hub with a capacity of 18 million cubic meters, Fujairah hosts international storage companies like VTTI and ADNOC. It is crucial for the UAE, which operates a 1.5 million bpd pipeline to bypass the Hormuz, to maintain operations at Fujairah to avoid production shutdowns, impacting its significance in global energy markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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