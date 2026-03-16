Diplomatic Standoff: Iran Seeks Release of Seized Tankers Amid Gulf Tensions

Tensions rise as Iran urges India to release three tankers seized in February during ongoing talks. These discussions focus on ensuring safe passage for Indian-flagged or India-bound vessels through the Gulf's critical Strait of Hormuz.

Indian authorities allege the tankers were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers and identity concealment. Amidst these tensions, Iran seeks medical supplies, while its ambassador meets Indian officials without public statement. Meanwhile, Iran allowed two Indian LPG tankers passage through the strait.

The situation is set against a backdrop of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, prompting retaliatory actions in the Gulf. The standoff has impacted India's LPG imports with 22 Indian vessels and 611 seafarers currently in the Gulf. Disputed tankers remain anchored off Mumbai as diplomatic negotiations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)