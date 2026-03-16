Left Menu

Navigating Conflict: Indian Ships Brave Troubled Waters for Safe Passage

Amid escalating conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Jag Laadki, safely set sail from Fujairah, UAE to India. The safe passage underscores global navigational challenges, with India working to secure all Indian vessels in the area, ensuring continuity in crucial energy imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:00 IST
Navigating Conflict: Indian Ships Brave Troubled Waters for Safe Passage
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker named Jag Laadki, carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude from Fujairah, UAE, is set to reach India amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. This development follows an attack on the Fujairah terminal, marking significant progress in ensuring the safety of Indian vessels in the troubled region.

According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the vessel is amongst a fleet of Indian ships attempting to navigate away from the war-hit zone. A total of 22 Indian-flagged vessels still remain in the western Persian Gulf, traveling carefully through these turbulent waters, while hopes of safe passage remain high.

Efforts to secure safe passage for these vessels are ongoing, with major ports monitoring operations closely and taking necessary steps to facilitate the transit, including offering concessions. India's import strategy has also adapted to the situation, sourcing oil from Russia and others to counterbalance the disruptions caused by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
4
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026