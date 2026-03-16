Navigating Conflict: Indian Ships Brave Troubled Waters for Safe Passage

An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker named Jag Laadki, carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude from Fujairah, UAE, is set to reach India amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. This development follows an attack on the Fujairah terminal, marking significant progress in ensuring the safety of Indian vessels in the troubled region.

According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the vessel is amongst a fleet of Indian ships attempting to navigate away from the war-hit zone. A total of 22 Indian-flagged vessels still remain in the western Persian Gulf, traveling carefully through these turbulent waters, while hopes of safe passage remain high.

Efforts to secure safe passage for these vessels are ongoing, with major ports monitoring operations closely and taking necessary steps to facilitate the transit, including offering concessions. India's import strategy has also adapted to the situation, sourcing oil from Russia and others to counterbalance the disruptions caused by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)