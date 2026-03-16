Canada's Inflation Rates Show Impact of Global Events
Canada's inflation rate decreased to 1.8% in February due to prior sales tax relief. Rising crude oil prices linked to global tensions are altering inflation dynamics. Food and shelter costs rose, while gasoline prices dropped due to carbon tax removal. The Bank of Canada maintains cautious interest rate policies.
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 1.8% in February, influenced by the conclusion of the government's sales tax relief, Statistics Canada announced on Monday. The Consumer Price Index, excluding indirect taxes, reflected a 1.9% year-over-year increase for February.
The month also saw a 0.5% increase in consumer prices. Despite a stable interest rate of 2.25% since October, the Bank of Canada is closely monitoring inflationary pressures, especially given the impact of rising oil prices due to geopolitical tensions in Iran.
Food prices continue to challenge Canadian households, rising by 5.4%, influenced by external trade policies and weather-related supply chain issues. Meanwhile, gasoline prices fell due to carbon tax removal. The Canadian dollar gained strength, closing at 73.10 U.S. cents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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