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Drone Strikes Disrupt Operations at Key UAE Oil Hub

ADNOC has suspended crude loading operations at the UAE port of Fujairah following a drone attack that sparked fires at the key terminal. While some loading resumed, Fujairah, a critical export point, remains partially shut. The attacks coincide with regional tensions affecting oil transport through the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:21 IST
Drone Strikes Disrupt Operations at Key UAE Oil Hub
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ADNOC, the state oil company of Abu Dhabi, halted crude loading operations at the UAE's Fujairah port due to a drone attack causing fires at the crucial export terminal, according to a knowledgeable source. While some activities have restarted, two of the three single point moorings are operational.

Fujairah, located outside the Strait of Hormuz on the Gulf of Oman, is a vital exit point for around 1 million barrels per day of UAE's Murban crude, matching approximately 1% of global oil demand. Three fires were reported at Fujairah's oil zone, as civil defense teams worked to manage the blaze with no casualties, Fujairah government stated.

This incident is the second recent disruption at the important bunkering hub, following a previous drone strike that caused temporary suspension. These attacks arise amidst U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran, affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a passage responsible for a significant portion of the global oil supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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