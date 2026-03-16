Drone Strikes Disrupt Operations at Key UAE Oil Hub

ADNOC, the state oil company of Abu Dhabi, halted crude loading operations at the UAE's Fujairah port due to a drone attack causing fires at the crucial export terminal, according to a knowledgeable source. While some activities have restarted, two of the three single point moorings are operational.

Fujairah, located outside the Strait of Hormuz on the Gulf of Oman, is a vital exit point for around 1 million barrels per day of UAE's Murban crude, matching approximately 1% of global oil demand. Three fires were reported at Fujairah's oil zone, as civil defense teams worked to manage the blaze with no casualties, Fujairah government stated.

This incident is the second recent disruption at the important bunkering hub, following a previous drone strike that caused temporary suspension. These attacks arise amidst U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran, affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a passage responsible for a significant portion of the global oil supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)