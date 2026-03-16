Trump's China Visit Postponed Amid Iran Tensions

A highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could face delay as Trump focuses on the escalating Iran war, the White House revealed on Monday. The potential rescheduling of Trump's visit to China, originally slated for March 31 to April 2, may intensify already strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

Tensions are mounting as Iran threatens to target vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil transit, in response to U.S.-Israeli attacks. Trump's appeals for international assistance, including from China, to safeguard passage in the strait have largely been ignored, even as Iranian oil exports continue.

Despite war concerns, logistical planning for the Trump-Xi meeting is ongoing. Discussions aimed at boosting trade and cooperation between the countries are progressing, though high-level diplomacy remains crucial for guiding U.S.-China relations. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated Trump's trip abroad may be postponed to coordinate the war effort from Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)