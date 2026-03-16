Trump Speculates on Potential Iran-US-Israel Deal

President Donald Trump has recently stated his belief that Iran is inclined towards negotiating a deal to ease the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Tehran. This sentiment was expressed during a White House event on Monday, where he commented on the complex situation.

Despite the possibility of diplomacy, Trump highlighted a significant hurdle: uncertainty over who precisely represents Iranian leadership in these discussions. The President expressed these doubts openly, reflecting the challenges facing potential negotiations.

The statement underscores the intricate international dynamics at play and the potential for diplomatic resolution amid uncertainties regarding legitimate representatives from Iran's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)