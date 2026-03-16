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Diplomacy at Sea: Shivalik's Safe Passage through Hormuz

Indian vessel Shivalik safely reached Mundra port from the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions in West Asia. Gujarat minister credited strong diplomatic ties led by PM Narendra Modi for its safe passage. Another ship, Nandadevi, will follow to Vadinar. This highlights India's dependency on Middle Eastern energy resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:29 IST
Diplomacy at Sea: Shivalik's Safe Passage through Hormuz
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An Indian vessel named Shivalik successfully navigated the perilous Strait of Hormuz to reach Mundra port, Gujarat, amidst escalating tensions in West Asia. According to Gujarat minister Jitu Vaghani, this was made possible through the adept diplomatic relations maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with global leaders.

The agriculture minister, also acting as the state spokesperson, informed the assembly about the safe transit of Shivalik, which carried 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG on behalf of IOCL. Subsequently, 20,000 MT will be unloaded at Mundra port, while the rest will continue to Mangaluru, confirmed Mundra Port authorities.

This successful passage through a region embroiled in conflict underscores India's reliance on Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iran for its energy needs, importing significant portions of crude oil, natural gas, and LPG from the area. Despite geopolitical unrest, India's effective diplomacy ensures crucial energy supplies continue unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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