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Kaja Kallas Proposes Black Sea-Style Deal for Strait of Hormuz

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and the UN have discussed a plan to free up oil and gas transit through the Strait of Hormuz, similar to the Ukraine grain deal. The strait is currently blocked due to Iran's conflict, affecting global oil supply and fertilizer distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:37 IST
Kaja Kallas Proposes Black Sea-Style Deal for Strait of Hormuz
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EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas revealed discussions with the United Nations regarding a potential plan to facilitate the transport of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz. This initiative aims to emulate the successful deal that allows grain exports from Ukraine amid wartime disruptions.

Under the proposed framework, the strait's blockade could be alleviated, enhancing energy supply stability across Asia and maintaining fertilizer production crucial for global food supply. Kallas has already engaged in talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to explore replicating the Black Sea Initiative in the volatile region.

The temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces, amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. and Israel, poses significant threats to global oil markets. Ministers are also evaluating the possibility of modifying the EU Aspides naval mission, initially designed to protect vessels from Yemen's Houthi rebels, to respond to this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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