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Tensions and Talks: U.S.-China Trade Negotiations Amid Global Conflicts

Amid global conflicts involving the U.S., trade negotiations between the U.S. and China continue, potentially affecting President Trump's planned visit to China. While talks remain constructive, concerns linger over new trade probes and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran. U.S. and China aim for trade stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 01:07 IST
Tensions and Talks: U.S.-China Trade Negotiations Amid Global Conflicts
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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated a possible delay in President Donald Trump's planned visit to China amid ongoing global conflicts, specifically the war in Iran. Bessent clarified that trade or shipping disputes with Beijing are not behind the potential postponement.

Successful bilateral talks in Paris between Bessent, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have shown constructive progress towards trade agreements. However, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran poses significant concerns.

Despite these tensions, both nations have committed to maintaining stable bilateral tariff levels. New unfair trade practice probes targeting China could influence tariff outcomes, as the U.S.-China trade discussions continue with broader global implications in focus.

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