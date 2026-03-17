Tensions and Talks: U.S.-China Trade Negotiations Amid Global Conflicts

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated a possible delay in President Donald Trump's planned visit to China amid ongoing global conflicts, specifically the war in Iran. Bessent clarified that trade or shipping disputes with Beijing are not behind the potential postponement.

Successful bilateral talks in Paris between Bessent, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have shown constructive progress towards trade agreements. However, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran poses significant concerns.

Despite these tensions, both nations have committed to maintaining stable bilateral tariff levels. New unfair trade practice probes targeting China could influence tariff outcomes, as the U.S.-China trade discussions continue with broader global implications in focus.