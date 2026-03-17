Drifting Danger: LNG Tanker Sparks Ecological Concerns

Italy, France, and seven other nations have expressed concern to the European Commission regarding a Russian LNG tanker, Arctic Metagaz, which remains adrift in the Mediterranean. They warn that the situation poses a significant ecological threat.

The tanker, drifting in waters between Malta and Italy, presents a dual challenge of maritime safety and ecological risks amidst EU sanctions against Russia. The vessel is part of Russia's 'Shadow Fleet,' designed to circumvent sanctions imposed due to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry denies crew presence on the vessel and claims it's carrying 700 metric tons of fuel and natural gas. An alleged Ukrainian naval drone attack exacerbates geopolitical tensions, with conflicting reports about the incident's origins.