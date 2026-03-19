Escalation in the Gulf: Iran's Retaliation Shocks Global Energy Markets

On Thursday, Iran escalated its attacks on oil and natural gas facilities in the Gulf, heightening a conflict that is already causing ripples through global economies. These strikes served as a retaliation to an Israeli attack on a major Iranian gas field, leading to soaring fuel prices and bringing the conflict closer to Iran's Arab neighbors.

Amid these tensions, Brent crude oil prices surged to USD 118 a barrel, marking a 60% increase since the onset of the war by US and Israeli forces in late February. Iran's military actions have also strained the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial oil transit route—prompting discourse at a regional level.

Authorities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE condemned the Iranian aggressions, with the Arab League labeling it a "dangerous escalation." Despite international rebukes, Iran continues to strike at Gulf energy facilities, as global markets brace for further disruptions caused by this unfolding geopolitical crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)