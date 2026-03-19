Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Israel-Iran Tensions: Global Market Shaken

Global stocks experienced a downturn on Thursday as tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran intensified, leading to a surge in oil prices. These geopolitical concerns caused Brent crude to climb above $119 per barrel, exacerbating inflation worries globally.

Major central banks, including the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, opted to keep their interest rates unchanged as they evaluate the economic fallout. Despite this, government bond yields rose as financial markets reacted to steady rates amidst increasing crude prices.

Wall Street saw significant declines, with the Dow Jones dropping 458.69 points and the Nasdaq Composite falling by 212.20 points. With central banks maintaining their rates, the global economic landscape remains uncertain amid the ongoing geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)