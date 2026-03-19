Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Israel-Iran Tensions: Global Market Shaken

Global stocks fell amidst escalating U.S.-Israel tensions with Iran, causing oil prices to skyrocket. Central banks held interest rates steady, assessing economic impacts. Brent oil prices exceeded $119 per barrel, sparking inflation worries. Stock indices saw declines, with government bond yields rising due to unchanged rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:01 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Israel-Iran Tensions: Global Market Shaken
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks experienced a downturn on Thursday as tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran intensified, leading to a surge in oil prices. These geopolitical concerns caused Brent crude to climb above $119 per barrel, exacerbating inflation worries globally.

Major central banks, including the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, opted to keep their interest rates unchanged as they evaluate the economic fallout. Despite this, government bond yields rose as financial markets reacted to steady rates amidst increasing crude prices.

Wall Street saw significant declines, with the Dow Jones dropping 458.69 points and the Nasdaq Composite falling by 212.20 points. With central banks maintaining their rates, the global economic landscape remains uncertain amid the ongoing geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026