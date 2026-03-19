Japanese PM Condemns Hormuz Attacks: Calls for Trump's Intervention
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi strongly criticized Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz and expressed to U.S. President Donald Trump that only he can broker peace. During a statement at the Oval Office, Takaichi warned that the global economy faces potential setbacks due to escalating Middle East tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:29 IST
- Country:
- United States
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has strongly condemned Iran for its recent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, urging a resolution from U.S. President Donald Trump. She praised Trump's unique position in achieving peace in the region.
During her Oval Office meeting, Takaichi expressed concerns over the global economy, which she believes could suffer significantly if the situation in the Middle East worsens.
The Prime Minister underscored the urgency of international diplomatic efforts to stabilize the area and avert an economic downturn.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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