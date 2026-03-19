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Haifa Targeted: Iranian Missiles Hit Israel's Oil Refineries

Iranian missiles targeted Israel's oil refineries in Haifa, causing only minor disruption to the power grid, according to Israel's Energy Ministry. No significant damage was reported, and power was quickly restored. The incident is being investigated as a potential hazardous materials situation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:34 IST
Haifa Targeted: Iranian Missiles Hit Israel's Oil Refineries
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Iranian missiles hit Israel's oil refineries in the northern port city of Haifa, according to a statement from Israel's Energy Ministry on Thursday. However, the attack did not result in significant damage to the infrastructure.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen reported that power briefly disrupted services but was swiftly restored, with the impact on the power grid mostly contained. Cohen assured that Israeli infrastructure remains largely intact despite the barrage.

Authorities have been dispatched to Haifa, where bomb disposal units are examining sites of munition landings. While no casualties have been recorded, the Ministry of Environmental Protection is treating the intercepted missile debris as a potential hazardous materials incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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