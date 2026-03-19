Wall Street Faces Setback Amid Inflation Fears and Fed's Cautious Stance

On Thursday, Wall Street's key indexes declined as the rise in crude oil prices reignited inflation concerns, further compounded by the Federal Reserve's wary approach towards interest rate reductions impacting investor sentiment.

The rate-sensitive Russell 2000 index fell by 0.7%, briefly entering correction territory after falling 10% from its peak during the session. Despite a strong forecast, Micron Technology shares plummeted 4.1% due to increased spending plans amidst high borrowing costs.

The escalation of conflict in the Middle East, notably Iran's assault on energy facilities, drove Brent crude to $112 a barrel, impacting global markets and increasing volatility. However, U.S. stocks absorbed the shock, buoyed by a technology sector rebound and the country's energy exporter status.

(With inputs from agencies.)