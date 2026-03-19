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Spain's Power Grid Overhaul: Lessons from the April Blackout

Spain's energy watchdog has proposed measures to mitigate power grid issues after a blackout in April affected Spain and Portugal. The report urges stronger power links with France, harmonized rules, and enhanced inspections. The findings align with government investigations, highlighting the need for continuous system adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:57 IST
Spain's Power Grid Overhaul: Lessons from the April Blackout

Spain's energy watchdog has proposed measures to address voltage swings in the country's power grid after an April blackout left large areas of Spain and Portugal without power for up to 10 hours. The report, however, stops short of assigning blame for the incident.

The report calls for stronger power connections with France, harmonized rules on voltage limits, and more frequent inspections of protection systems. Some measures, like increased supervision over voltage control obligations, are already being considered by the Ministry of Energy, which is also working on enhancing international power links.

Despite mechanisms being in place at the time of the blackout, the CNMC emphasizes the need to adapt the regulatory and technical frameworks to a dynamic power system characterized by high renewable energy penetration. Power grid operator Red Electrica and utilities lobby Aelec support the report's findings, confirming their compliance and responsibility during the blackout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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