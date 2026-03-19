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Japan's Diplomatic Dance: Takaichi's Strategic Visit to the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House to discuss Japan's role in the Iran conflict and the global energy market. As tensions with Iran rise, Japan's reliance on Gulf oil and its partnership with the U.S. are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:09 IST
Japan's Diplomatic Dance: Takaichi's Strategic Visit to the U.S.
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U.S. President Donald Trump extended a warm welcome to Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House, commending Japan's proactive stance on Iran. In contrast, Trump criticized NATO allies for their lukewarm support in the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Despite asserting that the U.S. doesn't require aid, Trump urged for more naval involvement to secure passage through the embattled Strait of Hormuz. Ahead of this meeting, Japan aligned with European countries, pledging to uphold energy market stability and ensuring safe navigation through the Strait.

Amid concerns of potential pressure from the U.S., Takaichi reassured that Japan is keen to support global energy market stability without veering from its post-WWII pacifist stance. With Japan importing 95% of its crude oil from the Gulf, it remains wary of the escalating Middle East unrest's impact on its economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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