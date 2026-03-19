Market Meltdown: FTSE Hits Multi-Month Lows Amidst Middle East Turmoil
London's main indexes hit multi-month lows as the Bank of England left rates unchanged amidst Middle East conflicts. Both FTSE 100 and 250 saw significant declines, with energy sectors being the only positive due to rising oil prices. Inflation risks remain a primary concern for policymakers.
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 closed at their lowest in months as the Bank of England decided to keep interest rates unchanged. Conflict in the Middle East intensified market fears, pushing the FTSE 100 down 2.4% to its lowest in two months.
The Bank of England warned of potential inflation risks due to the war in the Middle East, despite maintaining borrowing costs. Policymakers are concerned about battling rising inflation while interest rates remain low, a scenario seen as unsustainable by industry leaders.
Globally, cautious moves were mirrored by the European Central Bank, with rates held steady, echoing a strategy similar to the U.S. Federal Reserve. The energy sector remained a bright spot, posting gains due to heightened oil prices following assaults on Middle Eastern energy sites.
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