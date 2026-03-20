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Panama Canal: A Lifeline for Asian Refiners Amidst U.S.-Israeli Conflict

Asian refiners are turning increasingly to the Panama Canal to transport medium-sized crude shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast as the conflict involving the U.S. and Israel with Iran affects trade routes, inflates shipping costs, and compels the search for alternative oil sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:21 IST
Panama Canal: A Lifeline for Asian Refiners Amidst U.S.-Israeli Conflict
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Amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Asian refiners are now opting for the Panama Canal to transport medium-sized crude shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast. This shift comes as traditional trade routes become problematic and shipping costs surge, compelling refiners to find alternate oil sources quickly.

The Aframax vessel Sea Turtle recently navigated the Panama Canal en route to a South Korean port after loading at Houston, marking a first since September 2022. Meanwhile, the Liberia-flagged Suezmax vessel Aquahonor will transport crude to South Korea via the Panama Canal, albeit partially loaded due to size restrictions, demonstrating increased willingness to pay higher transportation fees.

The choice of using the Panama Canal, though costly, results from an urgent need amid the disrupted supply chains, confirmed by analysts. As President Trump's administration eases the Jones Act, permitting foreign vessels between U.S. ports, Panama Canal traffic is set to rise further. The Canal Authority has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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