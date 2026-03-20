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Global Markets Plunge as Middle East Conflict Fuels Oil Price Surge

Global stocks dropped significantly as escalating conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran spurred a surge in oil prices. Central banks maintained interest rates despite inflation fears. Oil infrastructure attacks sent Brent crude prices above $119 per barrel, impacting economic forecasts and driving a risk-aversion mood in markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:25 IST
Global Markets Plunge as Middle East Conflict Fuels Oil Price Surge
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Global stock markets faced a significant downturn on Thursday, with rising tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran driving up oil prices to alarming levels. This escalation increased investors' concerns, even as several major central banks held their interest rates steady amidst mounting inflationary pressures.

The attacks on Iran's South Pars gas field and key oil refineries across the Gulf region have led Brent oil prices to rise sharply, further feeding into global inflation anxieties. The U.S. crude and Brent prices saw a substantial increase, exacerbating tensions in financial markets, which Wall Street reflected with notable declines.

Amidst this volatility, central banks are adopting a cautious approach, with institutions like the Bank of England and the European Central Bank opting to maintain their current rates. Despite warnings about the conflict's economic implications, these financial bodies are closely watching developments before deciding on any policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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