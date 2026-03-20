Global Markets Plunge as Middle East Conflict Fuels Oil Price Surge

Global stock markets faced a significant downturn on Thursday, with rising tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran driving up oil prices to alarming levels. This escalation increased investors' concerns, even as several major central banks held their interest rates steady amidst mounting inflationary pressures.

The attacks on Iran's South Pars gas field and key oil refineries across the Gulf region have led Brent oil prices to rise sharply, further feeding into global inflation anxieties. The U.S. crude and Brent prices saw a substantial increase, exacerbating tensions in financial markets, which Wall Street reflected with notable declines.

Amidst this volatility, central banks are adopting a cautious approach, with institutions like the Bank of England and the European Central Bank opting to maintain their current rates. Despite warnings about the conflict's economic implications, these financial bodies are closely watching developments before deciding on any policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)