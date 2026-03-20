Energy Clash: Sinolam vs Panama - Arbitration Drama Unfolds
Sinolam International, an energy developer from Singapore, has initiated arbitration against Panama due to the annulment of its gas-fired power plant license. This legal move is aligned with the Panama-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. The case follows a $4 billion lawsuit against AES Corp and adds to Panama's international legal challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:56 IST
Sinolam International, an energy developer based in Singapore, has launched arbitration proceedings against Panama, citing the abrupt cancellation of its gas-fired power generation license as the cause.
The arbitration, rooted in the Panama-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, represents the latest legal action in a complex international dispute over energy projects.
This development adds to the mounting legal issues Panama faces internationally, alongside a separate $4 billion lawsuit and an ongoing arbitration with Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings.
(With inputs from agencies.)