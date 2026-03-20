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Energy Clash: Sinolam vs Panama - Arbitration Drama Unfolds

Sinolam International, an energy developer from Singapore, has initiated arbitration against Panama due to the annulment of its gas-fired power plant license. This legal move is aligned with the Panama-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. The case follows a $4 billion lawsuit against AES Corp and adds to Panama's international legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:56 IST
Energy Clash: Sinolam vs Panama - Arbitration Drama Unfolds

Sinolam International, an energy developer based in Singapore, has launched arbitration proceedings against Panama, citing the abrupt cancellation of its gas-fired power generation license as the cause.

The arbitration, rooted in the Panama-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, represents the latest legal action in a complex international dispute over energy projects.

This development adds to the mounting legal issues Panama faces internationally, alongside a separate $4 billion lawsuit and an ongoing arbitration with Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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