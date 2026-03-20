Middle East Conflict Propels European Gas Prices to New Heights

Natural gas prices in Europe soared by as much as 35% on Thursday due to recent strikes by Iran and Israel targeting significant gas infrastructure in the Middle East. The ramifications are expected to last years, significantly impacting global energy supplies.

The conflict's latest escalation saw Iran strike Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG facility, the world's largest, following Israel's attack on Iran's South Pars gas complex. Analysts fear these actions may cast long-term shadows over the energy industry and provoke a gas-crisis scenario.

The ongoing conflict is unsettling markets, with the European Central Bank warning of rising inflation. Such developments have urged international calls for a moratorium on attacks, as the region grapples with disrupted energy exports and rising economic uncertainties.