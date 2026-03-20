Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Propels European Gas Prices to New Heights

European natural gas prices surged by up to 35% following Iranian and Israeli strikes on key Middle Eastern gas infrastructure. The attacks on Ras Laffan and South Pars are causing long-term energy supply concerns. This escalation is impacting global economies with rising inflation and market instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 02:27 IST
Middle East Conflict Propels European Gas Prices to New Heights

Natural gas prices in Europe soared by as much as 35% on Thursday due to recent strikes by Iran and Israel targeting significant gas infrastructure in the Middle East. The ramifications are expected to last years, significantly impacting global energy supplies.

The conflict's latest escalation saw Iran strike Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG facility, the world's largest, following Israel's attack on Iran's South Pars gas complex. Analysts fear these actions may cast long-term shadows over the energy industry and provoke a gas-crisis scenario.

The ongoing conflict is unsettling markets, with the European Central Bank warning of rising inflation. Such developments have urged international calls for a moratorium on attacks, as the region grapples with disrupted energy exports and rising economic uncertainties.

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026