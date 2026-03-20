Harvard Challenges Trump Administration's Lawsuit

Harvard University is taking a firm stand against a lawsuit filed by the Trump administration, labeling it as another example of 'pretextual and retaliatory action.' The legal action arises from allegations concerning the treatment of Jewish students at the prestigious institution.

The university has firmly rebutted these charges, highlighting its unwavering commitment to ensuring that Jewish and Israeli students are 'embraced and respected.' According to Harvard, its policies and campus environment are designed to help these students thrive academically and socially.

Dismissing claims of 'deliberate indifference,' as suggested by the Trump administration, Harvard has vowed to vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit, stressing it reflects values contrary to those its accusers imply.

(With inputs from agencies.)