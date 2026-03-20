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Harvard Faces Lawsuit: Allegations of Failing to Protect Jewish and Israeli Students

The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing the Ivy League school of not safeguarding Jewish and Israeli students. The complaint suggests Harvard is apathetic to campus hostility and has not enforced rules. The government seeks billions in recovery of taxpayer money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:38 IST
Harvard Faces Lawsuit: Allegations of Failing to Protect Jewish and Israeli Students
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The U.S. government has initiated legal action against Harvard University, alleging the esteemed institution has neglected its obligation to protect Jewish and Israeli students.

According to the lawsuit, Harvard is accused of being indifferent to hostility faced by these groups on its grounds.

Furthermore, it claims that the university has intentionally avoided applying its campus regulations when individuals targeted are of Jewish or Israeli descent. The lawsuit seeks to recuperate billions of taxpayer dollars allegedly misallocated as a result of these oversights.

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