Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Facilities Overnight

In a significant overnight maneuver, Russia launched an assault on crucial oil and gas facilities in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Sumy, striking at the heart of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This aggressive action prompted immediate concerns regarding regional stability and energy security.

Ukraine's state-controlled energy giant, Naftogaz, confirmed the attacks in an official statement on Friday. The damage inflicted by the strikes has led to the suspension of operations at multiple undisclosed locations within the affected areas.

Despite the chaos, emergency teams managed to contain a fire that erupted at one of the sites. The incident underscores the escalating tensions between the two nations and raises alarm over the potential impact on energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)