Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Facilities Overnight
Russian forces launched an attack on Ukrainian oil and gas facilities in the Poltava and Sumy regions, causing damage and suspending operations at these sites. A fire at one facility was contained, according to a statement released by Ukraine's state oil and gas company, Naftogaz.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant overnight maneuver, Russia launched an assault on crucial oil and gas facilities in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Sumy, striking at the heart of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This aggressive action prompted immediate concerns regarding regional stability and energy security.
Ukraine's state-controlled energy giant, Naftogaz, confirmed the attacks in an official statement on Friday. The damage inflicted by the strikes has led to the suspension of operations at multiple undisclosed locations within the affected areas.
Despite the chaos, emergency teams managed to contain a fire that erupted at one of the sites. The incident underscores the escalating tensions between the two nations and raises alarm over the potential impact on energy supplies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat leaves 2 dead, 1 survivor in eastern Pacific
NATO pulls its security advisory mission from Iraq after Iranian attacks, reports AP.
Energy Under Fire: How Qatar Grapples with Impact of Iranian Attacks
NIA Charges Maoist Cadres for CRPF Camp Attacks
Czech Fire at Industrial Complex Under Investigation as Potential Terrorist Attack