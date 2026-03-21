Middle East Turmoil: U.S. Marines Deploy Amid Rising Tensions

In a dramatic move escalating tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. has deployed thousands of Marines to the region. This comes amid surging oil prices due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical conduit for global energy supplies, following recent conflicts involving Iran.

As the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran continues, concerns are mounting over its expanding scope and economic implications. Oil prices have jumped nearly 50%, signaling a looming global economic shock. Public opinion in the U.S. shows little support for further military involvement.

Meanwhile, NATO allies have hesitated to engage, prompting President Trump to criticize their lack of action. As geopolitical dynamics shift, the ongoing conflict casts a shadow over international alliances and could have long-lasting effects on global energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)