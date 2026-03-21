Fuel Crisis in Aviation: The Impact of War on Jet Fuel Prices

Airlines worldwide are navigating a turbulent financial landscape as escalating jet fuel prices, driven by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, lead to widespread supply shortfalls. Consumers face higher surcharges as a supply chain through the crucial Strait of Hormuz is disrupted, affecting regions like Africa with significant exposure to these changes.

Jannie de Klerk, head of flight operations at South Africa's National Airways Corporation, noted the volatility in jet fuel pricing, highlighting incidents where prices surged during a single flight operation. Such unpredictability forces airlines to consider more flexible pricing structures, a challenge for carriers globally.

Amid shrinking stockpiles, African and European airlines assess contingency measures, including temporary surcharges and capacity adjustments, as they brace for the repercussions of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East on the aviation sector, marking a looming threat to global airline operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)