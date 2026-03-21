Trump Criticizes UK’s Response Time on Iran Aid
President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure with the United Kingdom's delayed response in assisting the United States with its military actions against Iran. He emphasized that quicker support was expected in times of international military cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump on Friday criticized the United Kingdom for its delayed response in offering military assistance to the United States concerning actions against Iran.
The President highlighted the importance of swift international support when it comes to military operations. He suggested that the UK should have acted more promptly in solidarity with US efforts.
The comment came as part of a broader discussion on military alliances and the necessity for timely collaboration between allied nations.