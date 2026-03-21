Iraq's Oil Crisis Escalates Amid Regional Conflict

Iraq has announced force majeure on its oilfields as military operations in the region have severely disrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a halt in most of its crude exports. This decision follows a significant escalation in a three-week-old U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz, crucial for about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, is facing unprecedented military activity, impacting Iraqi crude exports and causing storage capacities to max out. Consequently, international oil prices have surged, marking the highest levels in nearly four years.

Amidst these tensions, Iraq's Oil Minister disclosed that production at Basra Oil Company has been slashed significantly. This cut threatens Iraq's fragile economy, heavily reliant on oil revenue, as the broader geopolitical conflict shows signs of further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)