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Iraq's Oil Crisis Escalates Amid Regional Conflict

Iraq has declared force majeure on oilfields due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz caused by military operations, affecting crude exports. The international oil market saw prices rise as a U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran intensified. Iraq's oil output has been drastically reduced, putting financial strains on the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:26 IST
Iraq's Oil Crisis Escalates Amid Regional Conflict
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Iraq has announced force majeure on its oilfields as military operations in the region have severely disrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a halt in most of its crude exports. This decision follows a significant escalation in a three-week-old U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz, crucial for about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, is facing unprecedented military activity, impacting Iraqi crude exports and causing storage capacities to max out. Consequently, international oil prices have surged, marking the highest levels in nearly four years.

Amidst these tensions, Iraq's Oil Minister disclosed that production at Basra Oil Company has been slashed significantly. This cut threatens Iraq's fragile economy, heavily reliant on oil revenue, as the broader geopolitical conflict shows signs of further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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